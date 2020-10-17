Alabama football coach Nick Saban will take to the field after testing negative for coronavirus three times

University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban will take to the field Saturday after his school said he tested negative for coronavirus three times.
Saban was cleared to coach Saturday night's pivotal game against the University of Georgia after testing negative for the third straight day, according to the university.
"Upon evaluation today, Coach Saban remains completely asymptomatic," a statement from Dr. Jimmy Robinson, the team's physician, said. "To address the potential for a false positive, the SEC Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Protocol allows for follow-up testing to clear the individual's return to activity. That protocol requires three negative PCR tests 24 hours apart."
Saban and Greg Byrne, the school's director of athletics, both tested positive for the virus, the university said on Wednesday. Saban, 68, said he had no symptoms related to Covid and immediately isolated at home after receiving the positive test.
The news came three days before the Crimson Tide's critical conference showdown with visiting Georgia, slated for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Alabama is unbeaten on the season at 3-0, and ranked second in the Associated Press national poll. Georgia, also 3-0, is ranked third.
CNN's Jason Kurtz and Jill Martin contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.