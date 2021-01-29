(CNN Español) — En Cuba, al menos 5 personas murieron este viernes cuando un helicóptero se accidentó, según un breve comunicado del Ministerio de las Fuerzas Armadas de Cuba.
El helicóptero se estrelló contra “una elevación” mientras se trasladaba desde la provincia de Holguín hacia Guantánamo, explica la nota oficial. “Como resultado del accidente fallecieron los cinco integrantes de la tripulación”.
Una comisión del Ministerio de las Fuerzas Armadas está investigando el hecho.
