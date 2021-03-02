(CNN Español) — Un autobús con 45 pasajeros que viajaba a la ciudad de Cochabamba en Bolivia, cayó 150 metros por un barranco este martes en la madrugada, causando la muerte de al menos 20 personas y heridas a otras nueve, según le dijo director departamental del Organismo Operativo de Tránsito, Gonzalo Torrico, a la estatal Agencia Boliviana de Información (ABI).
El accidente de tránsito ocurrió la madrugada de este martes en el kilómetro 72 de la vía interdepartamental, en la zona conocida como El Cañadón, indicó ABI.
“Por razones que aún se investigan, el conductor perdió el control del motorizado”, dijo Torrico a ABI.
CNN ha intentado sin éxito contactar al Organismo Operativo de Tránsito para obtener más detalles del hecho.
