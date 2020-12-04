(CNN) — La Policía Federal de Carreteras de Minas Gerais informa que la caída de un autobús de un puente dejó hasta el momento 10 muertos. Los heridos fueron trasladados a un hospital local. El vehículo tiene placa del estado de Alagoas aunque se desconocen el origen y destino del viaje.
15h30 – Inicialmente a PRF informa que são 10 mortes no local do acidente. Vítimas socorridas para o Hospital Margarida em João Monlevade. Ônibus com placas de Alagoas. Ainda não sabemos a origem e o destino da viagem. — PRF MINAS GERAIS (@PRF191MG) December 4, 2020
