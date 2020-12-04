Click here for updates on this story
HIGHFILL, Ark (KFSM) -- Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill is studying improved air cleaning and filtration systems to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the terminal in an effort that might lead to increased enplanements and reduced employee sick time.
Between January and October, enplanements, or passengers flying out, have decreased by 60.4% to 304,394, from 768,650 over the same period in 2019. In October, enplanements declined by 63.7% to 31,367, from 86,554.
CEO Aaron Burkes said he projected enplanements fell by 64% in November.
This would be flat from the October decline. Enplanement numbers are typically released about two weeks after the end of each month.
