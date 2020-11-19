KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Lufthansa Cargo says they are well prepared to carry a Covid-19 vaccine around the world to help with distribution.
The airline says that temperature sensitive goods can be delivered to their destination fast and reliably.
The CEO says the airline is ready for the challenge and ready to help ship millions of doses of the vaccines whenever they get the green light from regulators.
