KANSAS CITY (KCTV 5) -- There’s been a steep decline in air travel since March, but now those numbers are jumping back up for the holidays.

KCI is expecting 180,000 people to come through the airport this week.

“Well, that’s scary,” said Yancy Davis, who is traveling to Texas to visit a friend. “You just have to be extra careful that’s all. Stay masked up, keep your sanitizer. I think I’ll be okay.”

Davis said she plans to come back to Kansas City on Thanksgiving Day to avoid increased traffic at the airport.

The CDC says the best way to celebrate Thanksgiving is at home with people who live under the same roof as you.

If you are traveling, like 50 million other Americans are expected to the CDC says to take precautions.

These recommendations are listed on their website: 

Travele Judon and Mac Red were working in Kansas City this week but are now on their way back to Chicago for the holiday.

Mac said he isn’t worried about bringing the virus home.

“I’m going to sanitize completely before I walk in the door,” Mac said. “I’m going to dip myself in sanitizer and then walk inside.”

He is having a virtual Thanksgiving, like the CDC recommends.

AAA said based on their October predictions, 50 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving – a drop from 55 million in 2019. AAA expects the actual number of holiday travelers will be even lower because many people have changed their plans.

“Yeah, it’s actually like we live in this time warp,” Travele said. “It’s kind of scary, but I’m excited to see everybody getting back to it.”

AAA said air travel is expected to be down 48 percent compared to 2019. People traveling by car is expected to be down only five percent.

