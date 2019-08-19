When your cornea is damaged by infection, injury or disease, incoming light can be blocked or distorted, affecting your ability to focus.
o SYMPTOMS THAT YOU MAY HAVE A CORNEAL ISSUE THAT NEEDS TO BE ADDRESSED:
Blurred vision
Eye pain or stinging and burning
Consistent sensation of a foreign object in your eye
Light sensitivity
Redness of the eye
Swollen eyelids
Increased tear production
o COMMON CORNEA AFFLICTIONS
Corneal abrasions: Caused by trauma to the eyeball, abrasions tend to heal quickly but can require antibiotics, steroids or other drugs to treat pain and light sensitivity.
Corneal dystrophy: A genetic, sometimes progressive disorder in which abnormal material accumulates in the cornea. Some dystrophies are asymptomatic, while other cases may require medication, laser therapy or even a corneal transplant.
Corneal ulcer: An open sore on the cornea caused by an infection, most common in contact lens wearers. Most corneal ulcers can be treated with topical antibiotics.
Keratoconus: A gradual thinning of the cornea’s round dome structure, causing a conelike protrusion and blurred vision, usually in younger patients. Special contact lenses may fix the issue, but a corneal transplant may be required in severe cases.
Pterygium: A noncancerous growth usually found on the inner or outer corners of the eye. When a pterygium becomes red and irritated, eye drops, or ointments may be used to help reduce the inflammation. If it’s large enough to threaten your vision, it can be removed surgically.
o CORNEA TRANSPLANT SURGERY
If your cornea is badly damaged, you may be a candidate for a transplant.
Cornea transplant surgery, also known as corneal grafting, involves replacing a damaged or diseased cornea with donated corneal tissue, either partially or entirely.
The majority of corneal transplants result in significant improvement in visual function for many years or a lifetime. In cases of rejection or transplant failure, the surgery can generally be repeated.
