SENTÉ Bio Complete Serum is a lightweight nighttime formula that combines the benefits of patented HSA technology with sustained release retinoids and other key ingredients for the appearance of firmer and smoother skin with minimal irritation.
- Benefits:
- Improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles
- Recommended for all skin types with signs of solar and environmental damageDermal Repair Cream
- SENTÉ Dermal Repair Cream is the flagship skincare product formulated with patented HSA (Heparan Sulfate Analog) technology. This unique and elegant formulation is clinically shown to improve the appearance of mature or photo-damaged skin.
- Benefits:
- Improves the appearance of skin texture and skin firmness
- Diminishes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles
- Enhances skin tone for a more youthful radiance
- Pollution Shield SPF 46
- SENTÉ Pollution Shield SPF 46 is an elegant full-physical broad-spectrum sunscreen with innovative technologies to shield and detoxify the skin.
- Benefits:
- UVA/UVB broad-spectrum protection
- Protects skin from environmental stressors
- Improves the appearance of fine line and wrinkles
- Improves the appearance of damaged skin
- Fast-absorbing, tinted, nongreasy formula that blends flawlessly into most skin types
- Neck Firming Cream
- An advanced treatment engineered with patented HSA technology and a combination of key ingredients to improve the appearance of skin tone and texture of the delicate skin of the neck and décolleté.
- Benefits:
- Helps the skin appear more firm and smooth
- Improves the appearance of skin tone and texture
- Moisturizes the delicate neck area
- Intensive Eye Therapy
- SENTÉ Intensive Eye Therapy is a special blend of ingredients that improves hydration and smoothness while reducing the appearance of dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles around the eye area.
- Benefits:
- Reduces the appearance of periorbital fine lines and wrinkles
- Minimizes visualization of under-eye dark circles
- Provides rich moisturization
