Nearsighted. Farsighted. Astigmatism. Presbyopia. Sabates Eye Centers can correct a long list of refractive vision problems using laser refractive surgery. You might immediately think of LASIK when you think about laser eye treatment, but it’s just one of the options for laser refractive surgery candidates.
- Sabates Eye Centers performs refractive procedures using state-of-the-art laser technology for patients located throughout the Kansas City metro area. Today’s innovative surgical procedures can reduce or even eliminate your need for glasses or contacts.
- Most laser refractive procedures can be completed in about five to 10 minutes and are nearly painless. Patients are often amazed at the ease and speed of the process, as well as the rapid recovery. LASIK in Kansas City has never been easier - come experience the Sabates difference.
- WHAT ARE TREATMENTS AND HOW IT WORKS
- For 25 years, LASIK (laser-assisted in-situ keratomileusis) has been used to fix refractive errors in the eye, such as farsightedness, nearsightedness, astigmatism and presbyopia.
- LASIK allows an ophthalmologist to treat tiny affected areas within your cornea. The VISX excimer laser produces a specialized beam of cool ultraviolet light that removes the tissue causing the refractive problem. First, the surgeon uses a precision microkeratome instrument to cut a small “flap” of corneal tissue, which is folded back to allow the laser to do its work. Afterward, the flap is restored to its original position and secured with an adhesive fluid.
- The excimer laser light does not penetrate the eye and leaves surrounding eye structures (iris, lens, retina) undisturbed. It’s usually possible to treat both eyes on the same day.
- COULD IT BE A BETTER CHOICE FOR YOU?
- Photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) may not have a catchy name like LASIK, but it can achieve similar results for nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism. It’s often the preferred treatment for eyes that are too flat, steep or thin for LASIK.
- The biggest difference between PRK and LASIK is that no corneal “flap” is created during the procedure. Instead, the same VISX excimer laser is used to reshape the surface of the cornea, and a soft “bandage” contact lens is placed on the eye. Usually, the contact is left in place until the corneal tissue beneath it is restored, normally three to five days. PRK requires more follow-up visits than LASIK, as well as a strict regimen of medicated eye drops.
