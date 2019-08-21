We all want to look younger. Natural signs of aging can make you appear tired or sad, or just look older than you feel. Eyelids can get puffy and heavy, or bulge and droop down because of excessive skin, muscle and fatty tissue.
- Self-confidence matters at every stage of life. Cosmetic eye procedures – some surgical, some not – can improve how we see ourselves. Sometimes, they can actually improve how we see.
- Cosmetic eye surgery is in a state of constant development as technology progresses. New surgical techniques are being modified to be less invasive, with quicker recovery times. As our population ages, more people are using these relatively simple surgeries to refresh their appearance.
- The Sabates cosmetic team finds individualized solutions to get you back to a more youthful appearance. Our oculofacial plastic surgeons are specially trained ophthalmologists who perform cosmetic as well as plastic and reconstructive eye surgery. Some of our most popular options include fillers, implants, BOTOX, eyelid lifts and chemical peels, and many can be performed in a single office visit.
- POPULAR COSMETIC PROCEDURES
- BOTOX, XEOMIN AND DYSPORT
- BOTOX®, XEOMIN® and Dysport® is injected into muscles between the eyebrows or in the crow’s-feet for temporary improvement of frown line and periocular creases.
- RESTYLANE AND JUVEDERM
- Restylane® and Juvederm® is an injection that is used to fill in the furrows between the eyebrows or the troughs under the eyes; often works in conjunction with BOTOX injections to fill in residual creases.
- NEW! SKIN RESURFACING LASER
- Fractional therapy CO2 laser for skin resurfacing treats your face with a matrix of laser pulses that vary in intensity, depending on your skin type and desired treatment results. The result is a treatment that is fast, more comfortable and requires less downtime than traditional skin resurfacing.
- This treatment is effective in enhancing skin tone and texture, eliminating the effects of the sun and aging on the skin, smoothing out lines, wrinkles and scars.
- Treatments vary based on the extent of skin resurfacing you’re looking for. Schedule a free consultation with our Oculofacial Specialist to find out more.
- CHEMICAL PEEL
- Chemical Peels revitalize the skin by creating a minor, controlled reaction on damaged areas. Your skin reacts by producing more collagen as it regenerates, with firmer skin emerging in just a few days. Patients see results after one or two peels, but three are recommended
- BLEPHAROPLASTY
- Blepharoplasty (single or double eyelid surgery) is the artful removal of excess skin and underlying bulging tissues, followed by elevating and anchoring deeper muscle layers. In many people, excess upper eyelid tissues hood the eyelashes and even cause significant visual obstruction. Lower blepharoplasty reduces puffiness, bags and bulges under the eyes and can be extended to include cheek lifting.
- BROWPLASTY
- Browplasty, a brow or forehead lift, restores the normal brow position and contour and reduces creases in the forehead. Brow lifting can be accomplished through a variety of approaches, with small-incision, endoscopic and transblepharoplasty approaches now becoming popular and less invasive alternatives.
- CHEEK OR ORBIAL ONLAY IMPLANT
- Restores the fullness that once gave you those higher cheekbones. After cheek implants are placed, your eyelids are naturally lifted by the support from below. Surgeons make an incision on the inside of the eyelid, allowing them access to the orbital rim, where an implant, made of silicon or polyethylene, will rest.
