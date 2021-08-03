Moms are well-represented at the Tokyo games. At least a dozen Team USA athletes have children.
Being a mom and a champion is new for Olympic marathoner Aliphine Tuliamuk. She thought nothing could surpass her love for running -- until January -- when she gave birth to her daughter Zoe.
The International Olympic Committee announced in March breastfeeding moms could not bring their babies to Tokyo due to covid protocols. So Tuliamuk, the top qualifying woman in the 2020 Olympic Marathon trials, was faced with an unimaginable decision -- leave Zoe behind for ten days or give up her lifelong dream of going for gold.
"Would I tell her I didn't go to the Olympics because I wanted to be with her?" said Tuliamuk, "that's a lot to put on a baby."
Her determination as an athlete and as a mother led her to appeal to the head of the IOC. She asked that its decision be reversed. Soon after, it was. Moms were allowed to bring their babies to Tokyo.
Tuliamuk will run the Olympic Marathon just seven months after giving birth.
