BLUE SPRINGS, MO -- St. Mary’s Medical Center has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® Gold Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures to treat patients who suffer severe heart attacks more efficiently and rapidly.
Gold Recognition Hospitals receiving the Get With The Guidelines® Gold Achievement Award have reached an aggressive goal of treating patients with 85 percent or higher compliance to core standard levels of care as outlined by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association® for two consecutive calendar years.
Each year more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest type of heart attack, caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it is critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.
The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program helps reduce barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks -- starting from when 9-1-1 is called, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge. Optimal care for heart attack patients takes coordination at the individual hospital, EMS and system level.
“When someone experiences a STEMI heart attack, time is critical to survival,” says Alice Jacobs, Professor of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine and Chair, GWTG-CAD Systems of Care Advisory Work Group. “Patients have the best chance of survival when EMS systems and hospitals are coordinated and integrated in their approach to treating STEMI -- because every second counts.”
Program participants apply for the award recognition by demonstrating how their organization has committed to improving quality care for STEMI patients.
“St. Mary’s Medical Center is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to helping our patients have the best possible chance of survival after a STEMI,” says CEO Ron Baker. “The Mission: Lifeline program helps our integrated teams put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis to improve outcomes for STEMI patients.”
About St. Mary’s Medical Center
St. Mary’s Medical Center is a faith-based, 146-bed teaching hospital located in Blue Springs, Missouri, providing a wide range of acute care and outpatient services from a 24-hour Emergency Department to state-of-the-art imaging and cardiovascular care. Key services include the St. Mary’s Heart Center, Stroke Center, Breast Center, Wound Center, Joint and Spine Institute and Surgical Institutes and Inpatient Rehabilitation Center. It is a member of Prime Healthcare, an award-winning national hospital system with 45 acute-care hospitals providing nearly 45,000 jobs in 14 states. For more information, call 816-228-5900 or visit stmaryskc.com.
About Mission: Lifeline
The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program helps hospitals and emergency medical services develop systems of care that follow proven standards and procedures for STEMI patients. The program works by mobilizing teams across the continuum of care to implement American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology Foundation clinical treatment guidelines. For more information, visit heart.org.
