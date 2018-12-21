KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- St. Joseph Medical Center has donated $5,100 to Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph.
The money comes from a recent Masquerade Jewelry sale.
Catholic Charites plans to use the funds to help provide food, diapers, formula, and emergency assistance to those in Kansas City.
"These funds came at the perfect time. We have a few folks that need help with their utility bills. Now we can help them! Thank you to all of those that shopped and helped us spread the word about this wonderful event," said Chris Ice, CEO of Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph.
