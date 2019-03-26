The South Kansas City Alliance Senior Summit – Friday, April 12, 2019!
This dynamic event will focus on everything senior related! Hear speakers talking about topic important to seniors:
• Elder Law Attorney
• Fun activities and events for Seniors
• Aging in Place by AARP and senior housing options in South KC
• KCPD Fraud protection
• FREE Door Prizes
• FREE Screenings – including PAD, Blood Pressure, Balance
• And Much More!
Visit vendors with product and services specifically for seniors!
Lunch Provided!
We will be collecting toiletries and food for the Community Assistance Council, service residents and the elderly in need in South Kansas City.
Sponsors:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.