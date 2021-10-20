KANSAS CITY, MO -- Legendary rap and hip hop artist Snoop Dogg turned 50 on Wednesday, October 20.
The American artist, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., is best known for his hit songs "Drop it Like it's Hot" and "Gin and Juice".
Snoop has released a total of 19 studio albums and has sold over 30 million albums worldwide since he recorded his first song "Deep Cover" in 1992.
With a career spanning decades, Snoop has collected dozens of awards including the Billboard award for best male artist, an MTV music award for best dance video and has received over 15 nominations for a Grammy Award - though is yet to scoop the coveted music prize.
The Californian-born rapper was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, and celebrated by giving himself a big 'thank you'.
Snoop took his early success as a rapper into work as a film and television actor in shows like "Starsky & Hutch" and "Training Day".
He also played the character Cousin Itt in the 2019 remake of "The Addams Family".
Known for his eye-catching style wearing pieces such as fur coats and tracksuit trousers, the hip hop star joined forces with Darth Vader and his army of Stormtroopers to march through New York's Times Square in 2010, to promote a new Star Wars line of footwear.
The artist will jet around the world for the "I Wanna Thank Me" tour in 2022, which includes performances in Australia and Europe. He is also set to perform in the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
