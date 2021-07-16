KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The youngest person ever to fly to space and the oldest person ever to fly to space will join Jeff Bezos on July 20th.
Eighteen-year-old Oliver Daemen's family won his seat at auction after the mystery bidder, who originally paid $28 million for the spot, gave it up.
Bezos' rocket company, Blue Origin, said in a press release that the person, who asked to remain anonymous for the time being, had to bow out because of "scheduling conflicts." The winner will instead take a spot on a future mission.
Joining Daemen is 82-year-old Wally Funk, who trained to be an astronaut in the 1960's but never got the chance to go to space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.