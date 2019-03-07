Celebrate and Explore
John Knox Village
SATURDAY, APRIL 6 9AM – 3PM
The Pavilion at John Knox village – Lee’s Summit, MO 64081
Join us for JKV Day! See what’s made John Knox Village the top destination for discerning seniors like you for nearly 50 years.
CHOICE – Pick up your tour map at The Pavilion, and set out on a self-guided tour. Explore apartment, villas and single-family homes, including The Courtyard and The Meadows apartment neighborhoods.
LIFESTYLE – Visit with residents about the perks of maintenance-free living, the added safety of 24-hour security, and the seemingly never ending list of community services and amenities.
VALUE – 9:30am or 12:45pm
Stop by The Pavilion to hear the Compare the Cost presentation from Sales Manager Natalie Chisam to learn about the value and security of our Life Plan Community
Call 816-287-1083 for more information or visit www.JKVDay.org! Bring your family and Friends!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.