St. Mary’s Medical Center has been awarded an ‘A’ from The Leapfrog Group’s spring 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. The designation recognizes St. Mary’s Medical Center’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.
This is the fourth ‘A’ in a row for St. Mary’s. The hospital is one of seven in the Kansas City metro to receive an ‘A’ and one of only 34 hospitals in the state. St. Mary’s Medical Center was also one of only 15 hospitals in Missouri to receive the Healthgrades 2019 Patient Safety Excellence Award this month.
The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.
“To be recognized nationally as an ‘A’ hospital is an accomplishment the whole community should take pride in,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Hospitals that earn an ‘A’ grade are making it a priority to protect patients from preventable medical harm and error. We congratulate hospital leaders, board members, staff, volunteers and clinicians who work so hard to earn this A.”
“St. Mary’s Medical Center has never taken an ‘A’ Safety Grade for granted, which is why we’ve achieved it four times in a row,” said Drew Grossman, Chief Executive Officer of St. Mary’s Medical Center. “This makes it clear to our community that it is of the utmost importance we keep our patients safe from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections when they are in our care.”
Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
To see St. Mary’s Medical Center’s full grade details, as well as others’ in the region, and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.