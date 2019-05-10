KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Starting at age 50, many things begin to change with our bodies.
But, the way we manage the loss of one important body function really can determine how we will live out the rest of our years.
A hand-grip test tabulates a number that determines if you suffer from sarcopenia -- the loss of muscle tissue. It's the single main issue that leads to loss of independence as you age.
"This is the most unidentified, widespread geriatric problem out there," said Dr. Kevin Farrell, the medical director of geriatrics for St. Joseph Medical Center.
Farrell wants everyone to make a sarcopenia screening a habit around your birthday each year.
"This is why people are assumed to be getting older and frailer, but no one is doing anything about it," Farrell said.
The good news is you can do something about it. It's treatable through diet and exercise.
As for diet, you need to bring protein into your body every six hours.
"If you're not eating the right amount of protein several times a day, you're not going to be able to either build new muscle or keep up with the turnover of old muscle," Farrell said.
Then, with exercise, add in the weights.
"We want to have it that you are lifting enough weight that after about 8, 10, 12 reps, your muscle is real tired and you need to stop, take a break, do it again," Farrell said.
The goal is to not only gain strength, but endurance so you can do the five things that allow you to safely live on your own like bathe, dress, feed, clean and transfer yourself safely.
St. Joseph Medical Center is offering free sarcopenia screenings. For more, call them at 816-943-4545
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.