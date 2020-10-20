Kansas City, MO (October 20, 2020) – St. Joseph Medical Center is among the top 10 percent in the nation for orthopedics according to new research by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.
Each year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 32 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions using Medicare data, and all-payer data from 16 states for bariatrics and appendectomy procedures.
St. Joseph Medical Center is a member of Prime Healthcare, one of the nation’s largest health systems with 46 hospitals in 14 states. This year, Prime hospitals received a combined 295 awards from Healthgrades including 5-Star designations, Specialty Excellence Awards and America’s 100 Best By Specialty.
St. Joseph Medical Center was also recognized for the following clinical achievements:
• Healthgrades 2021 Orthopedic Surgery Excellence Award
• Top 10% in the nation for overall orthopedic services
• Five-star recipient for hip fracture treatment
• Five-star recipient for back surgery
• Healthgrades patient safety excellence award
• Top 5% in the nation for patient safety
“The importance of hospital quality is top of mind for consumers, as they are becoming more aware of the differences of care provided by different hospitals. Consumers can feel confident knowing that hospitals that are recognized for their performance in orthopedic provide high quality care and superior outcomes,” said Dr. Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades.
“At St. Joseph Medical Center, we are fortunate to have a full complement of highly qualified orthopedic surgeons that partner and collaborate with us on the care of orthopedic patients,” said Jodi Fincher, CEO. “That combined with an outstanding clinical and ancillary team from the Emergency Department to Discharge Planners, assures a safe and quality continuum of care both in the hospital after discharge.”
In 2018 St. Joseph Medical Center invested in the NAVIO Surgical System, a cutting-edge platform that provides robotic assistance in knee replacement surgery. Since the investment they have done over 350 robotic assisted knee replacement and over 2,100 orthopedic procedures. As a key service line, St. Joseph Medical Center has opened at dedicated orthopedic unit and is working towards a CORE certification though The International Geriatric Fracture Society (IGFS) for its Geriatric Fracture Care Program.
Healthgrades Specialty Excellence Awards recognize hospitals with superior performance in specific specialty lines and specialty focus areas. For the 2021 Report to the Nation, Healthgrades compared Specialty Excellence Award recipients for Orthopedic Surgery as a group, to all other hospitals, as a group, and found: From 2017-2019, patients treated at hospitals receiving the Orthopedic Surgery Specialty Excellence Award have, on average: 39.6% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.* From 2017-2019, patients treated at hospitals which did not receive the Orthopedic Surgery Specialty Excellence Award have, on average: 1.66 times more likely to experience one or more complications in the hospital than if they were treated at hospitals that did receive the award. *Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2017 through 2019 and represent 3-year estimates for Medicare patients only.
For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 32 common conditions and procedures and evaluated comparative outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 16 states. Healthgrades recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected) and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected). The complete Healthgrades 2021 Report to the Nation and detailed study methodology, can be found at https://partners.healthgrades.com/healthgrades-quality-solutions/healthgrades-quality-awards/.
