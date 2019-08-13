St. Joseph Medical Center recently hired an endocrinologist to better treat patients in the metro with diabetes, thyroid disease, and other hormone and metabolic issues related to the endocrine glands.
The hiring of Dr. Ahmad Almubaslat coincides with the hospital’s opening of a new outpatient endocrinology clinic, St. Joseph Endocrinology, opening August 16. The need for these services in the metro has been pervasive, hospital officials say, with new patient waiting lists extending for months.
Dr. Mubaslat most recently practiced in Amman, Jordan where he spent the past two years establishing the first private diabetes center in Jordan, Khalidi DC as well as serving as faculty at the internal medicine residency program and the endocrinology fellowship program at Jordan Hospital. Dr. Mubaslat also consulted on the planning and design for the diabetes and endocrinology department at Abdali Medical Center, a regional medical center that launched recently in Amman, Jordan. Dr. Almubaslat brings nearly two decades of experience to the healthcare team at St. Joseph Medical Center.
He is board-certified in both internal medicine and in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolic diseases. After graduating medical school from Jordan University, Dr. Mubaslat concluded his internal medicine residency training at Brown University Medical School in Providence, R.I. He completed an endocrinology fellowship at the Phoenix City Wide Endocrine Program, Arizona State University in Phoenix, Arizona.
Dr. Mubaslat served as the head of the diabetes and endocrine department at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood, South Carolina and the diabetes and metabolic unit at Research Medical Center, Kansas City, Missouri before leaving for Jordan. “The opening of our new outpatient clinic and the addition of Dr. Almubaslat is one more example of how St. Joseph Medical Center is committed to providing World-Class Healthcare on a local level,” says Jodi Fincher, CEO.
“I am very excited to be coming back home to Kansas City, and especially excited about joining the team of St. Joseph Medical Center which is very well situated to provide cutting edge current and future diabetes and endocrine care to the beloved community of Kansas City,” said Dr. Almubaslat. He continued to say, “I am impressed with the vision and commitment of St. Joseph Medical Center leadership to offering nothing but the best to its patients and believes that our center has recruited all the essential elements to ensure the delivery of world class diabetes and endocrine care to our patients as I share the same core values.”
Endocrinologists are internal medicine physicians with additional training with the body's glands that produce hormones—diabetes being the most common ailment. According to the American Diabetes Association, diabetes causes more deaths per year than breast cancer and AIDS combined, and having diabetes nearly doubles the chance of having a heart attack. The good news is that managing diabetes can reduce the risk for complications. The new inpatient/outpatient clinic at St. Joseph Medical Center will provide care to help treat, manage and reduce the incidence of diabetes and other endocrine-related conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.