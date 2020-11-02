KANSAS CITY, MO (St. Joseph Medical Center) -- As the nation continues to battle COVID-19 and enters flu season, St. Joseph Medical Center continues to meet the challenge by growing its Primary Care footprint and offering expert physician care. The hospital is excited to announce the affiliation of the primary care practice of Dr. Alan Kessler, D.O. with Kessler Primary Care in Overland Park, Ks. The affiliation will be complete on December 1, 2020.
Dr. Kessler is a longtime Kansas City resident with over 20 years of practice as a Doctor of Osteopathy, specializing in family medicine. Dr. Kessler enjoys the interaction with patients and their families. “I am looking forward to joining the high-quality healthcare team at St. Joseph Medical Center,” he says.
Jodi Fincher, the hospital’s CEO, says that Dr. Kessler has the highest recommendations as a physician who listens and cares for each individual patient. “Dr. Kessler treats patients with the utmost kindness,” she says. “His patients regularly commend him as knowledgeable and personable, bringing a wonderful sense of humor while being wholly and personally committed to their care.”
After earning his D.O. from the University of Health Sciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Kessler completed his internship at the University of Kansas Medical Center Internal Medicine and his residency at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Family Medicine. Dr. Kessler is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, a 2020 Healthgrades Honor Roll recipient, and one of the few doctors in the state of Kansas who is board certified by the American Board of Obesity Medicine. He is a proud member of the American Academy of family physician and Obesity Medical Association. He was a lead investigator in the ‘90s for Tamiflu, one of the first drugs to treat Influenza B.
A 5-Year Honoree of the Compassionate Doctor Award, Dr. Kessler has been recognized with the highest scores in bedside manner for five consecutive years. This honor is granted to a few distinct doctors in the nation based on experiences shared by patients. Dr. Kessler is also an 8-time recipient of the Patients’ Choice Award — given to only 1% of all doctors in the United States who have received near perfect scores by patients who credit them with making a difference in their lives.
Dr. Kessler is accepting new patients. You can schedule an appointment by calling 913-257-5401.
