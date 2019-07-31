St. Joseph Medical Center is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Frank Holladay, board-certified neurological surgeon, in conjunction with its new 24/7 neurosurgery coverage now available. This new 24-hour care will significantly decrease the need to transfer patients – currently up to 48 patients a year – resulting in saved lives and a decreased burden on other facilities.
“At St. Joseph Medical Center, we believe every patient deserves to receive the very best treatment in the most caring environment,” says Jodi Fincher, CEO. “The addition of neuroscience treatments on our campus allows our team to give the members of our community access to world-class care close to home,” she continued to say. “We’re thrilled to have the expertise of Dr. Holladay and his staff available 24/7, and our community extends its warmest welcome and support.” Dr. Holladay, along with his nurse practitioner Kellie Stewart, NP, will also be in clinic at St. Joseph Medical Center, effective immediately.
Born and raised in southern California, Dr. Holladay attended the University of California at Berkeley for an undergraduate degree in zoology before pursuing medicine at Creighton University Medical School. After his fellowship in neurosurgery, he took a teaching position at the University of Kansas. He has vast experience in brain and spine surgery with specialties in minimally invasive spine surgery, spinal fusion, trauma, and adult brain disorders.
“I’m greatly looking forward to my association with St. Joseph’s as it offers this important round-the-clock service to the community,” says Dr. Holladay. “With so many new treatments, techniques, and technologies becoming available that allow patients to return home faster with better recovery rates, it’s an exciting time to be in the field of neuroscience.” With St. Joseph’s recent highest-level awards and recognitions in stroke care from the American Heart Association, it is on target to be one of the area’s top choices for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of stroke patients along with the highest-level and most accessible care for patients with neurological needs. Below is Dr. Holladay’s office location and contact information at St. Joseph Medical Center.
