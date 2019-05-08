Sports physicals available to Blue Springs School District athletes for $10

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- On May 9 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Medical Center is offering a $10 sports physical examination provided by health professionals.
Physicals are good for the 2019-202 school year, and all proceeds will be donated back to the students’ schools.
St. Mary’s Medical Center is located at 201 NW R.D. Mize Rd.
