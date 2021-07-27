Kansas City, KS (KCTV) — Providence Medical Center is excited to welcome Zhipeng Yang, DPM, who is board-qualified in Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery. Dr. Yang is now seeing patients in the Doctors’ building located at 8919 Parallel Parkway, Suite 555, Kansas City, KS., and in the Saint John Pavilion at 3550 S 4th Street, Suite 115, Leavenworth, KS.
He graduated Magna Cum Laude in Biology from William Jewell College, MO. He then proceeded to obtain his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from Rosalind Franklin University, IL, and graduated Magna Cum Laude as a Pi Delta.
Dr.Yang completed one of the most distinguished surgical residencies in the country at Kaiser Permanente - South Sacramento and North Valley, CA, where Dr. Yang attained extensive surgical experiences in foot and ankle trauma, adult and pediatric reconstruction, sports medicine, ankle arthroscopy, and total ankle replacement.
Dr.Yang practices patient-centered medicine with attention to detail. He prides himself on being a wonderful listener, and makes it a priority to educate his patients on the etiologies and treatment options that are tailored to individual needs. Dr.Yang is up-to-date with the latest surgical techniques and treatment modalities. His conservative and surgical approaches are driven by literatures and systematically-developed protocols with reproducible success and efficacy.
“We are honored to welcome Dr. Yang to our campus,” said Karen Orr, RN, MSN, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, Providence Medical Center. “We continue to expand the medical specialties offered on our campus so our patients can find expert care close to home.”
Procedures provided by Dr. Yang include:
Deformities
• pediatric/adult flatfoot
• pediatric/adult cavus foot
• bunion/ hammer toe
• ankle equinus
• clubfoot
Sports injury
• ankle sprain
• plantar fasciitis
• neuroma
• ganglion
• achilles tendon strain, rupture
• foot/ankle ligament strain, rupture
• cartilage lesion
• foot/ankle arthritis
Trauma
• foot fracture
• ankle fracture
• pilon fracture
Dermatology
• ingrown toenail
• fungal nail/skin
• wart
• foot/ankle infection
• diabetic routine foot care
Surgery/procedure
• ultrasound-guided injection
• joint arthroscopy/replacement/fusion
• cartilage restoration
• regenerative therapy
• minimal invasive surgery
• foot/ankle reconstruction
• foot/ankle trauma repair
• foot/ankle surgical revision
• custom-made orthotics
To make an appointment with Dr. Yang, call 913-596-3940.
About Providence Medical Center
Committed to excellence and award-winning patient care, Providence Medical Center, located near I-435 and Parallel Pkwy. Kansas City, Kan., offers an extensive array of diagnostic and medical care. Key services include nationally recognized cardiovascular care, critical care, surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonary services, spine and joint centers, 24/7 emergency services, wound care center and an accredited sleep disorders center. The hospital is accredited by the Joint Commission and is a member of Prime Healthcare.
