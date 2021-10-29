Kansas City, KS — As part of its ongoing expansion of women’s health care services to Wyandotte County and the surrounding communities, Providence Medical Center recently added Certified Nurse Midwife Emily Fox, MSN, APRN, CNM, to its healthcare team.
“Emily Fox is the first step towards a major transformation in Women’s Healthcare at Providence Medical Center,” says Seabrin L. Jensen, MSN, RN, C-ONQS, Director of Women’s Services. “Not only does she have an exceptional background, she has the passion and drive to create an innovative Midwifery Program that is needed for this community. As we establish the foundation to this growing service line, there is no doubt that her presence will have a monumental effect on the lives of women and children of Wyandotte. We are honored to have Emily Fox as our first midwife.”
Fox has more than a decade of experience in women’s healthcare. Raised in the KC Metro, Fox is a former labor and delivery nurse at a large inner-city hospital, a position that prompted her to want to continue to serve the underserved.
“Caring for the population of this community through life’s most important transitions is very near and dear to me,” Fox says. “I’m passionate about providing individualized, holistic care and fostering positive relationships with clients while empowering them to become experts in their health. By focusing on comprehensive perinatal education and interdisciplinary collaboration, I look forward to providing birthing families a supported transition to parenthood.”
Fox received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Missouri – Kansas City and Master of Science in Nursing with an emphasis in nurse midwifery at Frontier Nursing University, Versailles, Kentucky. She is board-certified by the American Midwifery Certification Board.
Fox’s specialties and professional concentrations include perinatal mood disorders, the neurobiology of trauma, health disparities of vulnerable families, and gender affirmation. She enjoys spending time with her blended family of five children, her chocolate lab named Goose, and the outdoors, especially catching and releasing fish.
Jensen adds the addition of Fox to the health care team at Providence Medical Center coincides with an upcoming expansion of Women’s Services at the hospital.
“Providence Medical Center is dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of women and children in Wyandotte,” Jensen says. “Based on the feedback from the community, we are changing our approach to care to meet the needs of the people we serve. More to come on the outreach clinics, providers, service lines, and low intervention delivery options. We look forward to being a trusted partner in your healthcare journey.”
To learn more about Women’s Services and Maternity Care at Providence Medical Center, call 913-596-4021 to speak personally with the Director of Women’s Services.
About Providence Medical Center
Committed to excellence and award-winning patient care, Providence Medical Center, located near I-435 and Parallel Pkwy. Kansas City, Kan., offers an extensive array of diagnostic and medical care. Key services include nationally recognized cardiovascular care, critical care, surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonary services, spine and joint centers, 24/7 emergency services, wound care center and an accredited sleep disorders center. The hospital is accredited by the Joint Commission and is a member of Prime Healthcare.
