Kansas City, KS (KCTV) — The quality care provided by a prominent orthopedic group located at 119th and Nall in Leawood, Kan. will now be made available to patients at Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. Mid-America Orthopedics Group is providing both in-office procedures and onsite surgeries by several of its orthopedic surgeons. All surgeons are board-certified and specialists in sports medicine.
Services provided by Mid-America Orthopedics Group will include a wide range of orthopedic care including issues of the neck/spine, shoulder/elbow, hand/wrist, low back, hip/knee and foot/ankle. Treatment solutions will include arthroscopic surgery, joint-replacement surgery, pain management, physical therapy and rehabilitation, sports medicine, regenerative medicine/orthobiologics, and fracture care.
Services will include same-day robotic-assisted partial and total joint replacements along with traditional joint replacement surgery, including knee, hip and shoulder.
Orthopedic patients at Providence will continue to have full access to the award-winning facilities including the Providence Joint Center for orthopedic patient rehabilitation and recuperation.
Providence was named a Best 100 Hospital in orthopedic surgery for 2018-2021 by Healthgrades, a hospital ranking system, and is also a recent five-star recipient in hip fracture treatment and total knee replacement.
“We’re proud that the orthopedic department at Providence has been recognized for its outstanding continuum of care, and the addition of the Mid-America Orthopedics Group services means the excellence will continue for patients in Wyandotte and Leavenworth Counties,” says Providence Medical Center CEO Karen Orr.
Orr says that the hospital will provide orthopedic patients with ongoing pre-surgery education, testing in physical and occupational therapy, and exceptional care from its experienced surgeons and medical team, along with its rehabilitation program at the Joint Center.
The Joint Center coordinates services provided by orthopedic surgeons, nurses, dietitians, rehabilitation therapists, a case manager and chaplain at one location, offering patients an optimum environment to rehabilitate after total hip, knee or shoulder surgery in an efficient and home-like setting. One notable feature in use at the Joint Center is its innovative approach to post-operative pain management developed by the Providence Joint Center team that includes a joint-site injection of an anesthetic/anti-inflammatory/epinephrine drug combination that safely and effectively controls pain, decreases delay in joint mobility and reduces the need for systemic narcotics and the potential adverse side effects related to their use.
A recent advancement in robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery will also be instrumental at Providence. The CORI surgical platform includes surgeon-controlled handheld robotics with the latest camera technology and smarter and more intuitive software that results in faster robotic surgical procedures than ever before.
Physicians seeing patients with the group are Surgeons Everett J. Wilkinson, D.O., Christopher Eckland, D.O. and Michael Dempewolf, D.O.
All surgical providers are accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment please call 913-596-3940. The address is 8919 Parallel Parkway, Suite 555, Kansas City, KS 66112.
About Providence Medical Center
Committed to excellence and award-winning patient care, Providence Medical Center, located near I-435 and Parallel Pkwy. Kansas City, Kan., offers an extensive array of diagnostic and medical care. Key services include nationally recognized cardiovascular care, critical care, surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonary services, spine and joint centers, 24/7 emergency services, wound care center and an accredited sleep disorders center. The hospital is accredited by the Joint Commission and is a member of Prime Healthcare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.