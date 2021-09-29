Kansas City, KS — Phil Vinyard, MHA, MBA, MDiv,has been named Director of Physician Services – Kansas Market for Providence Medical Center and Saint John Hospital. With more than 40 years of healthcare administrative management experience, he now has Administrative oversight for 14 Primary and Specialty Clinics which are a part of Providence Medical Group and Saint John Medical Group.
For the past 22 months he was a practice manager for the group’s Neurology and Argentine Family Care clinics. Phil has held practice manager positions and finance positions with several health entities throughout his career, including Saint Luke’s Health System in Kansas City, University of Missouri Healthcare, and Baystate Health Systems in Massachusetts. Phil’s first taste of healthcare was as a Candy Striper at Baptist Memorial Hospital (Now Research Medical Center—Brookside Campus).
Phil holds an undergraduate degree in Accounting from University of Central Missouri, a MHA and MBA from University of Missouri—Columbia, and a Master of Divinity from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in Boston.
Phil is an avid bluegrass musician, specializing in mandolin and banjo. He plays in a regular Saturday morning gig, plays Mandocello in the Mandolin Orchestra of Kansas City, and is a faithful attender of Steve Kaufman Acoustic Kamp in Tennessee every June. He also applies his seminary training at Christ Community Church in Leawood, teaching and helping with church tech. Phil met his wife, Julia, while in seminary. Julia retired from the Columbia MO Public Schools when they moved to Kansas City, and now spends time teaching women’s Bible studies at church. Their daughter, Amy, lives in Columbia, South Carolina and works for the University there.
Phil said, “I am very excited about working with all of the clinics in our market. My goal is to make our clinics a welcoming front door to all of our specialists and hospital-based services. We have a lot to offer!”
About Providence Medical Center
Committed to excellence and award-winning patient care, Providence Medical Center, located near I-435 and Parallel Pkwy. Kansas City, Kan., offers an extensive array of diagnostic and medical care. Key services include nationally recognized cardiovascular care, critical care, surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonary services, spine and joint centers, 24/7 emergency services, wound care center and an accredited sleep disorders center. The hospital is accredited by the Joint Commission and is a member of Prime Healthcare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.