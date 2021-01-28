KANSAS CITY, MO -- St. Joseph and St. Mary’s Medical centers announces the addition of the services of Kansas City Urology Care (KCUC) beginning Feb. 1, 2021. KCUC includes a team of 30 top urologists, radiation oncologists, a medical oncologist, pathologists and seven non-physician providers dedicated to the care of patients with a wide range of urological needs.
“These are some of the finest urologists in the country, right here in Kansas City” says Mark Benz, Regional CEO for Prime Healthcare. “They have a reputation for providing the highest quality and compassionate care to meet the unique needs of each patient”.
Benz says that the physicians and professional staff at KCUC comprise one of the most experienced and respected urological practices in the region, offering the latest innovations in medical technology and surgical techniques to treat a variety of urological conditions, including issues of the kidneys, bladder and reproductive organs.
“KCUC specializes in providing supportive care and state-of-the-art treatments and are dedicated to providing its patients and referring physicians with the best possible services and solutions,” says Kent Haggard, MD, St. Mary’s Lead Urologist who will open a clinic onsite at St. Mary’s February 24. “We are dedicated to our core values of patient-focused care with a team-driven approach that maintains integrity and respect for the individual person as we pursue leading-edge treatments and care.”
KCUC is the first practice in Kansas City to offer Boston Scientific Rezum’s radio-frequency treatment for BPH or enlarged prostrate, as well as the DaVinci Robotic-assisted surgery which allows for greater precision and recovery times. KCUC also uses the Provenge Immunotherapy and RapidArc radiotherapy technology, a breakthrough treatment for advanced prostate cancer—the second leading cause of death among men.
In the ongoing fight against prostate cancer, KCUC celebrated its 11th year hosting the ZERO—Prostate Cancer Run/Walk in Kansas City last year, providing free PSA screening tests, and raising more than $105,000 to help fund patient programs for men and their families impacted by prostate cancer.
For more information on KCUC or to make an appointment, visit www.kcuc.com.
For more information on Prime Healthcare’s ongoing commitment to healthcare excellence on the local level, visit primehealthcare.com.
