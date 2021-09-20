Kansas City, KS — Providence is proud to introduce Angie Fincher, RN, BSN, as the new Emergency Services Director. Fincher has more than 25 years of Nursing Emergency experience, including being a former staff nurse at Providence. She has managed area Emergency Room Departments, most recently with St. Luke’s Community Hospitals in Olathe and Legends Kansas City locations. She has a broad background of nursing experience, including serving as a traveling nurse across the country.
She obtained her Nursing Degrees from Kansas City Kansas Community College and Western Governors University and is currently pursuing her Masters in Nurse Informatics and Epidemiology.
“We are pleased that Angie has returned home to Providence and is our new Emergency Room Director,” said Jennifer Cannon, RN, BSN, MBA, PCCN, Chief Nursing Officer, “with more than 25 years of nursing experience, we are fortunate to have her tenured experience as we provide expert care close to home to the residents in this area.”
“The current nursing field is very fluid,” Angie said. “As nurses, we are finding our versatility is more important now than ever.” Angie added, “Our job is to evolve and streamline the ever-changing process and provide the education needed for key issues, methods, and responsibilities. The staff has been very welcoming, and I am proud to be working with this amazing team of talented nurses.”
Angie has three children, including a set of 8-year-old twins and a 10-year-old. They are busy family with soccer and other family activities. Angie is a member of the American Nurses Association and has enjoyed volunteering with Special Olympics and American Heart Association events.
About Providence Medical Center
Committed to excellence and award-winning patient care, Providence Medical Center, located near I-435 and Parallel Pkwy. Kansas City, Kan., offers an extensive array of diagnostic and medical care. Key services include nationally recognized cardiovascular care, critical care, surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonary services, spine and joint centers, 24/7 emergency services, wound care center and an accredited sleep disorders center. The hospital is accredited by the Joint Commission and is a member of Prime Healthcare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.