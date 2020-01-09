Prime Healthcare’s award-winning hospitals welcomed Mark Benz to its leadership team on December 18, 2019, as the new Regional CEO of the healthcare system’s four Missouri and Kansas hospitals and affiliated locations, including St. Joseph’s Medical Center (KCMO), St. Mary’s Medical Center (Blue Springs, MO) Providence Medical Center and its Affiliates (Kanas City, Kan.) and Saint Hospital (Leavenworth, Kan.).
“Mark is a very well qualified and successful healthcare executive, and throughout his career he has demonstrated success in fostering clinical excellence and leading high performing teams,” says Prem Reddy, MD, FACC, FCCP Chairman, President & CEO of Prime Healthcare. “We are pleased to welcome a leader who will further our dedication to providing the highest-quality healthcare in the region.” Prime Healthcare is one of the nation’s premier health systems with 45 hospitals and more than 100 outpatient locations in 14 states.
With leadership roles in CRC Health Services, Community Health Systems, and Universal Health Services, Benz brings more than 25 years of healthcare leadership experience to his new position. For the past two years, Benz served as Market CEO of Tenet Healthcare/Carondelet Health Network in Tucson, Arizona, a market that included five hospitals/micro hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care centers and a 150-member physician practice. Benz also served as CEO of Tenet’s St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tucson and Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, North Carolina.
Benz earned a Master of Social Work (MSW) with a concentration in Healthcare Administration and Bachelor of Social Work with a concentration in Organizational Development from Arizona State University and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
“I’m honored and grateful to join this dedicated team whose mission is to provide outstanding and compassionate care to the community,” Benz says. “The reputation of this region for healthcare excellence overall quality of life is renown, and I look forward to partnering with others to continue Prime’s legacy in our Missouri and Kansas facilities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.