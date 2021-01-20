BLUE SPRINGS, MO -- St. Mary’s Medical Center welcomes John Forman, MD, board-certified Cardiothoracic and Vascular surgeon to its medical staff. Dr. Forman will be available for consults Monday-Friday 8am to 5pm starting January 25, 2021. Dr. Forman has clinic at the Kansas City Cardiology office in Lee’s Summit on the first and third Wednesday of the month in the afternoon. All cardiac, thoracic, and vascular surgeries will be performed at St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Forman completed his general surgery residency at the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York and his cardiothoracic training at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. Dr. Forman provides advanced surgical care, including coronary artery bypass surgery, heart valve replacement and repair, thoracic surgical care, thoracic oncology surgical care, thoracic aortic pathology, and peripheral vascular surgical care. Dr. Forman was selected as one of KC Magazine’s Super Doctors in 2011, based on professional achievements and peer review.
