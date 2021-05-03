Planning for your long-term goals
While we understand that advanced care planning can sometimes be a difficult topic to discuss, CenterWell makes it easy. We offer all the tools and resources necessary to define your health care goals and share your long-term care wishes with your family, loved ones and medical team.
Giving you control over your advanced medical care
At CenterWell, we believe in giving you control over your advanced medical care decisions. Our professionals openly discuss options with your family and care team, giving you and your loved ones the opportunity to share important information in case you are unable to communicate your wishes. We identify advanced health care decisions you may need including:
- Living Will: A legal document that expresses your medical wishes in the event you are unable to speak or make decisions for yourself
- DNR: A Do Not Resuscitate order states that you do not wish to be resuscitated if your heart stops or you stop breathing
- MPOA: A Medical Power of Attorney allows you to identify a health care agent who will have the legal right to make medical treatment decisions for you in the event you are unable to speak for yourself
- Health Care Surrogate: An adult who is appointed to make health care decisions for you if you become unable to make them for yourself. The surrogate must be a trustworthy individual who accepts this responsibility in writing
- Palliative Care: Addresses the pain, symptoms and stress of serious chronic illness, with the goal to improve quality of life for both the patient and the family
Advanced care planning communicates, in writing, your wishes about the future of your medical care and prevents confusion for your family and care team. You can trust our experienced professionals to help you understand your options, discuss concerns and guide you appropriately. If circumstances change, we can easily make adjustments to reflect new instructions.
A patient-centered approach to advanced care decisions
As with all our services at CenterWell, we use open communication to help identify the advanced care decisions and support for your individual needs. To learn more about Advanced Care Planning, contact your CenterWell care team.
