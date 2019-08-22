Parking is now available for the 1,000-car Arts District Parking Garage, adjacent to the new Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. This all-new parking structure offers convenience and shelter from inclement weather. Parking is safe and affordable. Parking is $10 at each event and season subscribers can purchase parking vouchers in advance. Charging Stations for Electric Cars are available in the Garage on Level three, located on the North Wall of the Garage, west (Left as you face the KCPA), of the entrance to the Garage Elevator Lobby. Accessible parking is available on a first come, first serve basis. We advise patrons needing an accessible parking space to arrive early. Valet parking is available for $18 in advance, or $20 at the performance. Valet service offered for most performances. Call the box office for availability. For your convenience, the drop-off lane is located on the south side of the Kauffman Center, accessed from Broadway. Order in advance online or call the Symphony Box Office at (816) 471-0400.
STREET PARKING & STANDARD PARKING SURFACE LOTS
In the Crossroads District, where the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts is located, there are numerous surface parking lots available for Symphony events. Numerous parking spaces are available throughout the Crossroads District, including free parking along Central, Wyandotte and Baltimore Streets, plus 17th, 18th and 19th Streets. There is also available parking for purchase in the new Webster Garage.
Available street parking and surface lots are highlighted in yellow.
Due to ongoing construction downtown, traffic flow on Wyandotte, Baltimore, 15th (Truman Road) and 16th street will be impacted through 2020.
LIMOUSINE SERVICE
Enjoy the same world-class service all our guest artists receive from our official ground transportation partner: LEADER Worldwide Chauffeur Services. Choose from a variety of special roundtrip or charter packages in your choice of Luxury Sedan, SUV, Passenger Van or Stretch Limousines for an easy, convenient, worry-free evening.
Call (816) 753-5323 or go to LEADERWorldwide.com to reserve your trip today.
Our History
Founded by R. Crosby Kemper, Jr., in 1982, the Kansas City Symphony has established itself as a major force in the cultural life of the community. Praised for performances of uncompromising standard, the orchestra is the largest in the region and enjoys a national reputation under the artistic leadership of Music Director Michael Stern.
The Kansas City Symphony also experienced impressive artistic growth through its history and under the batons of Russell Patterson (1982-1986), William McGlaughlin (1986-1997) and Anne Manson (1998-2003). Jason Seber, David T. Beals III Associate Conductor, conducts the Family, Pops and Classics Uncorked concerts. Charles Bruffy is the chorus director.
The Kansas City Symphony serves a metropolitan population of 2.1 million people. The orchestra’s 80 full-time musicians are area residents and vital contributors to the artistic life of Kansas City. During its 42-week season, the Symphony performs a wide variety of subscription, educational, touring and outreach concerts. In addition, the Kansas City Symphony performs with the Lyric Opera of Kansas City and the Kansas City Ballet.
AWARD-WINNING LEADERSHIP
The Kansas City Symphony is governed by a Board of Directors under the leadership of Board Chair Patrick McCown and is administered by a full-time professional staff led by Executive Director Daniel Beckley. In addition, the Kansas City Symphony benefits from the dedicated efforts of its volunteer associations.
The Symphony’s four auxiliaries, with total membership of nearly 500, raise more than $1 million annually, making them some of the most successful orchestra volunteer forces in the nation.
FINANCIAL STRENGTH
The Kansas City Symphony has demonstrated a strong commitment to fiscal responsibility. From a budget of $1.5 million in its first season, the Symphony’s annual operating budget has grown to over $19 million. More than 1,000 gifts from the Board, local foundations and members of the community have created an endowment in excess of $100 million. The Symphony’s annual fund campaign and other fundraising activities are integral to our continued success.
EDUCATION AND COMMUNITY FOCUS
The vision of the Symphony’s education department is to enable people of all ages in the greater Kansas City area to learn, create and become inspired through orchestral music. More than 60,000 people participate in Kansas City Symphony education programs annually. Most popular are specially programmed school concerts — KinderKonzerts, Young People’s Concerts and Link Up — performed for more than 30,000 students and teachers annually.
Several thousand more are involved with the Symphony through activities including the Open Rehearsal Series, Jamie and Bush Helzberg Instrument Petting Zoo program and Charles and Virginia Clark Inside Music Series. Dozens of area student musicians participate in the Woman’s City Club Charitable Foundation Young Artist Competition, where the winner is awarded a cash prize and the opportunity to perform with the Kansas City Symphony. The Symphony’s Bill and Peggy Lyons Support School Music program takes the orchestra into area schools to perform a concert and all ticket sales directly benefit the school district’s music department. Since the program’s inception, more than $165,000 has been generated for school music education programs. Recently, the Symphony has piloted new music education programs and partnerships, including Petite Performances for ages 0-6 and Sensory Friendly performances.
RECORDINGS AND BROADCASTS
The Symphony has released six recordings on the Reference Recordings label “Shakespeare’s Tempest,” the Grammy® Award-winning “Britten’s Orchestra,” an Elgar/Vaughan Williams project, “Miraculous Metamorphoses,” an all-Saint-Saëns CD featuring the magnificent “Organ” Symphony, and most recently, the music of contemporary American composer Adam Schoenberg (nominated for two Grammy Awards). Additional projects have been recorded and slated for future release, including Holst’s The Planets and an album featuring one-movement symphonies by Barber, Scriabin and Sibelius. The Symphony’s concerts with internationally celebrated mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato were featured on the national PBS Summer Arts Series in July 2012. The Grammy Award-nominated audio recording of the complete performance may be downloaded from iTunes.
In addition, the Symphony has taped three nationally broadcast PBS television specials and performed on National Public Radio, including on the prestigious SymphonyCast series. Highlights of Classical Series performances are broadcast Thursdays at 9 p.m. on KCUR FM 89.3, Kansas City’s National Public Radio affiliate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.