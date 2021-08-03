KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Doctors are sounding the alarm over new research showing a link between drinking and cancer.
A new study found over four percent of all new cancer cases in 2020 were caused by alcohol consumption. Most cancers linked to alcohol use were in people who have more than two drinks a day, but lighter drinkers were also affected. More than 100,000 cases worldwide were in people who averaged less than two drinks a day.
"Alcohol is an irritant," said Dr. David Odell, an oncologist for Northwestern Medicine. "It irritates the lining of our mouth, of our throat, of our stomach. That irritation as our body tries to heal, sometimes it heals in abnormal ways that can lead to the very beginnings of cancer."
The types of cancers developed differ between men and women. Three-quarters of alcohol-related cancers were diagnosed in men, mostly liver and esophageal, but when they occurred in women, breast cancer was most common.
The new findings come as alcohol consumption has spiked during the pandemic. Almost two-thirds of Americans surveyed last year said their drinking has increased.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.