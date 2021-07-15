KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A new study at Massachusetts General Hospital has identified a molecule that may prevent Alzheimer’s disease. The molecule Interleukin-3 works to modify and reprogram immune responses in the brain that cause cell death and lead to dementia.
The study included research in humans and mice. It lead scientists to discover what they call a "signaling molecule".
Researchers hope the discovery could lead to new treatments for neurological diseases.
