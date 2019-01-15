Hearing loss is no longer affecting just your ears.
Untreated hearing loss has been linked to impaired memory, balance issues and dementia.
When you get hearing aids, you’re giving your ears back what they’ve been missing.
Hearing is an essential sense that keeps you alert, active and engaged with others.
Hearing aids allow your brain to make sense of what you are hearing. When left untreated, simple tasks like hearing conversations at restaurants or talking on the phone can become difficult. Not only can hearing loss make it harder to communicate but if left untreated, it can also lead to other health problems.
Recent research has linked hearing loss to dementia.
Once you reach age 55, you should get an annual hearing test to stay on top of your hearing health. Which is why at Southwestern Hearing Center we offer a free hearing evaluation and a 30 day risk-free trial on all our hearing aids.
It can happen to anyone, regardless of age, gender or status. The number of reason for hearing loss are endless. One things may people who suffer from hearing loss have in common is that they don’t like to admit they have a problem, so they put off getting help for many years. When they finally do seek help their hearing has deteriorated further.
If you are suffering from hearing loss, stop waiting to seek treatment, we are here to help you gain your life back.
Call us today 1-888-774-8095.
