Click here for updates on this story
Chicago, Illinois (WBBM) -- It was an amazing day Sunday for a single mom of four from Chicago’s West Side.
Iashiskala Sims suffered a miscarriage days after her car was stolen last year.
On Sunday morning, she got the surprise of a lifetime in the form of a new car.
Sims thought she was one of four finalists in a contest to win a new vehicle.
She was told she had to be interviewed at Sweet Holy Spirit Church of Chicago.
But after the “interview,” Sims learned the car – all wrapped in a red bow – was meant for her all along.
It was donated by a Chicago businessman.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.