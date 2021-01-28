Click here for updates on this story
WAYNESVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) -- Last week, five chainsaws were stolen from a firewood ministry in Waynesville.
Richard Reeves uses those saws to cut wood to help those in need stay warm in the winter.
As soon as word got out, dozens of people contacted him wanting to help.
Several people came by to donate replacement saws. Reeves is up to 10 now -- more than he can use -- so Reeves asks that anyone still wanting to help contribute money towards the firewood ministry's cause.
That money will go to a shed so he can lock up his saws and prevent any sort of future theft. He said he's so thankful to people who live in the area.
“It amazes me the number of great people we have in this community and surrounding communities," Reeves said. "I got one of the saws from Swannanoa, got two from Asheville."
Just a few days after the theft, Waynesville police arrested Joshua Pressley, who has been charged with breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen goods.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.