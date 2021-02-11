Kansas City, MO (KCTV) – Animal welfare advocates warn pet owners that freezing temperatures can be life-threatening to animals left outside.
Great Plains SPCA, Kansas City, Kanas Animal Services, and The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City are issuing an urgent reminder to provide shelter to pets from frigid temperatures.
“This is the time of year that our outreach team sees the effects of cold weather firsthand. It’s a good, if not disturbing, reminder to please bring your pets inside when you can, at least overnight,” said HSGKC President and Chief Executive Officer Kate Fields. “This is an issue we see every year and we are doing our best to educate our community on the dangers of midwestern winters. Bring them in, their life depends on it.”
KC Pet Project responded to 48 neglect and cold animal calls from Feb. 7 to Feb 10.
Chief Communications Officer with the organization Tori Fugate said even pets who are often housed outside are at-risk of experiencing hypothermia.
“When it’s this cold out, and it’s going to get colder as we get closer to the weekend, these temperatures are too dangerous for any animal to be left outside for any extended period of time,” Fugate said.
KC Pet Project took control of the city’s animal control services in December 2020.
Fugate said when responders investigate a call, they check to see if there is shelter from the windy, cold and wet conditions, and have access to water that is not frozen. Employees have the ability to issue citations if the necessary items are not present or impound the animal if it is in extreme distress, but Fugate said the goal is to educate and keep families together.
“Our number one goal is to provide resources if we can and talk to pet owners about how to keep their pets safe,” she said.
When KC Pet Project has the resources, it will give away dog shelters, heated water bowls and paw protectors to owners in need.
The shelter sees around 30 new animals a day. Fugate said at least four or five of them require emergency care in some capacity.
People concerned about an animal in distress should call their local animal service resource.
Volunteers like Stephanie Lindquist are on a similar mission to protect animals from exposure to the elements.
She creates temporary cat shelters out of Styrofoam coolers, filled with straw to keep the animals warm. She’s learned carpet or blankets can get wet and cold, so straw is best for insulation.
Lindquist has received hundreds of requests for the shelters from other animal lovers. She has made upwards of 350 shelters since 2019.
“If I was outside, I would want somewhere to go,” she said. “When you’re outside, you just think about those poor little animals who don’t have anything.”
Lindquist said the shelters will hold up through the season and can be weather-proof for up to a few years.
People send her requests for a shelter or ask advice about creating their own over Facebook and the NextDoor app. Lindquist has heard from people around the country.
“If we all can do a little, it really helps,” she said.
Lindquist said she also focuses on the root of the problem.
“It’s not only taking care of the immediate needs, long-term action is just as important,” she said. “Trap, spay or neuter, and release.”
Lindquist shared her step-by-step instructions:
How to make a Styrofoam cat shelter ❤️🐾❤️😻
Supplies needed:
1. Styrofoam cooler -at least 12”Wx12”L x18”H measurements on the inside depending on how many cats you are sheltering.
2. scissors, exacto knife - drywall knife (optional if cutting multiple shelters it is quicker)
3. 42 gallon 3 ML heavy contractor black trash bag or any durable trash bag
4. black magic marker used to draw the holes
5. cardboard for the inside bottom of the cooler
6. black gorilla glue duct tape - All Weather - 1.88” width or 2.88” / Gray 3M duct tape for places that aren’t visible. Needs to be strong and sturdy tape to hold up in the harsh elements.
7. Loctite Power Grab All Purpose Adhesive (optional-used to seal lid shut and fill cracks)
8. Straw - not Hay
helpful tips = 💌
* Take your cooler and measure the bottom of the inside and cut a piece of cardboard to place on bottom to absorb any water or mud that may get inside. Put a couple of pieces of duck tape rolled underneath piece to make sure it stays in place.
💌 Cat food flats work well or G2 Gatorade flats. They fit perfectly depending on size of cooler you use.
* Use duct tape or Loctite Power Grab All Purpose Adhesive to seal the lid shut.
* Trace two 5-6” diameter holes positioning 3” up from the inside bottom of cooler. You want this high enough that it will withstand keeping water out, but still low enough to enter.
💌 use outer rim of cup saucer plate as a template.
* Using a dry wall knife or exacto and cut one hole on front of cooler left or right side and one hole on adjacent side of hole on the front. Two holes allow for an escape if needed.
💌 recommend using vacuum with hose to help contain the tiny foam balls while cutting and use on inside after holes are cut for remaining balls.
* Cut trash bag along one seam lengthwise and bottom so it’s a flat sheet of plastic. Place cooler right side down and start wrapping like you would a package using duct tape sealing all folds and seams. The adjacent side of cooler with cut hole will need some of the extra plastic to be cut off so duct tape can be placed around the entire hole (approx 3” strips). The front hole that is covered with bag use an exacto and cut pie slices tucking them inside and doing the same using 3” pieces of tape around entire hole.
* Stuff with 2/3 straw not hay inside shelter. You will notice the straw smashed down if it is being used. Be certain to use STRAW (NOT hay). Hay molds quickly when it gets wet. Straw does not mold. They may LOOK similar, but a very big important difference!
Location is important. Place the shelter where your cats are already hanging out. More feral/less social cats typically want to shelter farther away from humans—the more secluded the shelter, the more likely cats are to use it. Situate the shelter near natural cover, as opposed to out in the open where your cats may not feel safe. You’ve probably noticed that cats prefer to move along walls, hedges or other natural barriers and boundaries. Place the shelter under or up against a building, fence, tree, porch, bush or some type of overhang. Both holes need to be facing away from the north wind. Never place food nearby cause you will have all sorts of other critters come. Cats instinctively avoid sleeping near food as it attracts other wildlife or predators. If needed place a brick or rock on top of shelter to prevent it from blowing away.
Make sure the shelter is on a flat surface and not wobbly. An unsteady shelter could discourage cats from entering. If possible use a pallet or something to keep shelter off the ground. This will help keep it more insulated. Sometimes you can place catnip inside if cat isn’t using.
Reach out to me with questions or if you need help. ❤️🐾❤️😻
Can be reached at stephanielindquistdesign.com for questions.
