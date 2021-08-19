AdventHealth Career Expo Tuesday, August 31st, 9am – 5pm Overland Park Convention Center
- Onsite job offers
- Up to $25,000 incentives for select roles.
Hiring for:
- Registered Nurses
- Graduate Nurses
- Licensed Practical Nurses
- Patient Care Techs
- Nurse Techs
- Certified Nursing Assistants
- Respiratory Therapists
- Medical Assistants
- Support and non-clinical entry roles
Participating locations:
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- AdventHealth South Overland Park
- AdventHealth Ottawa
- AdventHealth Care Centers
- AdventHealth Centra Care
Register at: www.KansasCityCareerExpo.com
Walk-ins are welcome!
About the event
Since 1962, AdventHealth has provided faith-based, whole-person care to the Kansas City community. With our recent growth of new hospitals and service lines, we invite you to experience a one-of-kind, career expo at Overland Park Convention Center in Overland Park, Kansas. At this event, you’ll have the opportunity to interview with hiring managers, network with clinical leaders, learn about our innovative training programs, visit our facilities using our award-winning #LifeAtAdventHealth virtual reality experience, and much more. Hiring leaders will be on-site making same-day offers.
Join one of the largest faith-based health care systems in the country, where caring for the body, mind and spirit starts with our team members and where our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Christ. We can’t wait to welcome you. Social distancing and other safety precautions will be in place.
