Adam Orduna has called Kansas City home for the last 15 years after spending my early life in Nebraska.
Orduna graduated from Blue Valley Northwest high school where he was a three-sport athlete and went on to play Division I college football at Kansas State University under Hall of Fame head coach Bill Snyder.
Then, he received his journalism degree from UMKC. He was a former sports intern for KMBC Channel 9 (ABC) in Kansas City and then worked in the newsroom for three years. From there, he joined KQTV Channel 2 in St. Joseph where he led their sports department as the main sports anchor covering all things Chiefs and Royals along with local college and high school sports.
Making it back to Kansas City has always been a top goal of Orduna, and he is super excited to be part of the sports team at KCTV5.
"I am a huge sports fanatic especially when it comes to football and love to talk shop about any and all sports. I am excited to feature and highlight the sports in Kansas City," he said.
