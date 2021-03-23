George Segal, the prolific actor with a career that spanned more than six decades, has died at age 87, his wife said Tuesday.
"The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery," Sonia Segal said in a statement provided by Sony Television.
Segal was a native of Long Island, New York and his acting credits range from 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Wolfe" in 1966, for which he received an Oscar nomination, 'A Touch of Class" in 1973, and the ABC comedy series, The Goldbergs," which is still on air.
Adam F. Goldberg, the showrunner for The Goldbergs, described Segal as a legend. "It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal's amazing legacy," he said via Twitter "By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark."
His agent, Abe Hoch described Segal as his close friend and client.
"I will miss his warmth, humor, camaraderie and friendship. He was a wonderful human," he said in a statement provided by Sony.
CNN's Andy Rose contributed to this report.
