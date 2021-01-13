Jonathan Fahey is resigning as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a Department of Homeland Security official, only weeks after assuming the post.
Fahey's departure is the latest in a string of leadership changes at the Department of Homeland Security, and he is the most recent acting ICE director to step down. Last month, Fahey's predecessor -- Tony Pham -- departed. Pham had assumed the post last August.
It's unclear what prompted Fahey's departure.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
