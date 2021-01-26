The acting head of the US Capitol Police told congressional members during a closed-door briefing Tuesday that the "department failed to meet its own high standards" on January 6 when a crowd of pro-Trump rioters overran the Capitol building.
Acting US Capitol police chief Yogananda Pittman called the insurrection a "terrorist attack" and offered her "sincerest apologies on behalf of the department."
In prepared remarks obtained by CNN, Pittman told congressional members the department was aware of a "strong potential for violence" and did not take the appropriate steps.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.