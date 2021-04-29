Click here for updates on this story
COLLEGE PARK, Georgia (Gwinnett Daily Post) -- A man wanted in Arizona for murder escaped custody while being transported Thursday morning. He was last seen in College Park.
Suspect Jssan Carlos Strover, 20, was able to get away from Arizona deputies while being transported. Strover was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black sweat pants. When he escaped he was hand cuffed in the front and wearing leg irons.
He was last seen entering the wood line at 4285 Global Gateway Connector in College Park.
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill said he is sending every resource available to assist Fulton County and College Park police departments to apprehend Strover.
Hill warns anyone in the area should use caution and call 911 if they see Strover.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.