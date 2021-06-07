Islamabad (CNN) — Decenas de pasajeros murieron y varios más resultaron heridos después de una colisión de trenes en el sur de Pakistán el lunes por la mañana, hora local.
El tren Sir Syed Express chocó con el tren Millat Express en la provincia de Sindh, entre estaciones, según funcionarios ferroviarios.
Al menos 45 personas han muerto y los funcionarios están trabajando para rescatar al menos a 17 personas que siguen atrapadas, dijo Edhi Rescue Services. Hasta el momento, 23 personas han sido rescatadas, agregó el servicio de rescate.
El primer ministro de Pakistán, Imran Khan, tuiteó sus condolencias por las víctimas del accidente del lunes y dijo que estaba ordenando una investigación exhaustiva sobre la seguridad ferroviaria.
Khan dijo que le había pedido al ministro de Ferrocarriles que se asegurara de que los heridos recibieran atención médica y que las familias de los muertos recibieran apoyo.
