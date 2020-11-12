(CNN) — Siete miembros de la Fuerza Multinacional y Observadores (MFO) murieron este jueves en un accidente de helicóptero que ocurrió durante una misión de rutina en el Sinaí, dijo la MFO en un comunicado.
Se trata de cinco ciudadanos estadounidenses, un francés y un ciudadano de la República Checa.
La declaración agregó que un miembro de la MFO de EE.UU. sobrevivió y fue evacuado médicamente.
La MFO dijo que los nombres de los muertos se están reteniendo hasta que se notifique a los familiares.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.