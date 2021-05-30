(CNN Español) — Cinco oficiales de la Policía Antinarcóticos fallecieron este domingo en el accidente de un helicóptero en el municipio de Cantagallo, sur del Departamento Bolívar.
El presidente de Colombia, Iván Duque, dijo que “los hechos son materia de investigación” y que el área del siniestro ya fue asegurada por la policía.
Lamentamos informar que en horas de la mañana se registró el siniestro aéreo de un helicóptero de la institución, en la vereda Patico Alto en el departamento de Bolívar, donde fallecieron 5 de nuestros mejores hombres los cuales adelantaban labores contra el narcotráfico. pic.twitter.com/CrpH2o49hJ — Policía Antinarcóticos (@PoliciaAntiNar) May 30, 2021
